iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Acquired by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 1,266,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,580. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

