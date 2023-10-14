Sharper & Granite LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sharper & Granite LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.12. 494,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.72. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

