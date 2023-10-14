Sharper & Granite LLC Sells 489 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sharper & Granite LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.17. 10,090,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,858,661. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.55 and a twelve month high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

