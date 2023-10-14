Sharper & Granite LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sharper & Granite LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,834. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $297.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.94.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

