Sharper & Granite LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sharper & Granite LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $307,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VAW stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.28. 38,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,093. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.20. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $149.72 and a 52-week high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

