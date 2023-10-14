Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.04. 306,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,089. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

