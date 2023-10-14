Sharper & Granite LLC Acquires 1,198 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,860,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

