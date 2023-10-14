Sharper & Granite LLC Buys 2,145 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 79,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 73,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:EWH traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,297. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

