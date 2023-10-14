Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 221,084 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FR stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.98.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

