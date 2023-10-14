Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 64,133 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,133 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 663,098 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADAP. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $652.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.63% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

