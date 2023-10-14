Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 180 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $73.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

