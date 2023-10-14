Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 741.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

