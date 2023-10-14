Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,972 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.69% of Beam Therapeutics worth $16,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $4,979,687.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,157. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $54.30.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

