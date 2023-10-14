Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.74% of TransMedics Group worth $20,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $697,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,944,464.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $697,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,944,464.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $476,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,708 shares of company stock worth $2,137,986. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 20.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.57.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile



TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

