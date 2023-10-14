Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 42,070 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,189,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,070 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.10% of Lufax worth $36,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LU. CLSA dropped their target price on Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.72.

Lufax Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LU opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Lufax had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 69.24%.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

