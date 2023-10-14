Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.79% of Veeco Instruments worth $23,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 67.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $44,045.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $44,045.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $140,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock worth $229,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

