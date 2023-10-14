Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 189,896 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,896 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $25,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWST. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after buying an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 725,733 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,472,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 203.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 714,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 478,934 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,179,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 478,257 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $974.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

