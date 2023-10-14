Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 4,401 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,365,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 9.31% of Jumia Technologies worth $32,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 852.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.