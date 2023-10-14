Detalus Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.17 and a 200 day moving average of $182.70. The stock has a market cap of $220.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

