Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 87,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $220.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.70.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

