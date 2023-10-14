WoodTrust Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.70.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

