CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0352 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $28.33 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00021336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015913 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013484 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,912.47 or 1.00027138 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03565443 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $1,789,037.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.