Tellor (TRB) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Tellor (TRB) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $123.14 million and approximately $39.83 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $49.81 or 0.00185136 BTC on major exchanges.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,537,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,472,226 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized oracle system where miners compete to add data points to an on-chain data bank. The system uses a native token called “Tributes” (TRB) to incentivize miners to submit data through base rewards and tips assigned to each query. Miners are required to provide proof of work (PoW) solutions to validate data updates, and a deposit of TRB acts as a bond or stake requirement for miners to participate in the PoW. TRB is also used for governing valid data through disputes and for system upgrades proposed and voted on by token holders. The total supply of TRB is determined by usage and mining rates, with 50% of tips going to miners and 50% being burned each block.”

