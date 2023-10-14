Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

