Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 4,749 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 59.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PTC by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $142.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.65. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.39 and a fifty-two week high of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $910,898. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

