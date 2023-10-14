Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

