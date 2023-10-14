Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,665,972. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $185.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.09. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -452.98, a PEG ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $190.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.