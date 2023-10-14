Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 258,437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.