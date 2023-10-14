Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,012 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

