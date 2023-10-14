Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 486.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.9 %

ROK stock opened at $288.32 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.83 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

