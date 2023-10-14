Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 763.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,538,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,625 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $164,197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,223.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,306.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,262.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

