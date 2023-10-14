712 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after buying an additional 9,729,561 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,722,000 after buying an additional 1,916,653 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 1,819,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $41.17 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.