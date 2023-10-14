WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.20.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

DLR opened at $122.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

