Seizert Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,650,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $2,112,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Bel Fuse stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $585.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $168.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

