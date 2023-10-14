Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $792,000 in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Arcellx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Genworth Financial Inc bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,787.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of -0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Arcellx Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

