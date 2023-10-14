Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 233 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,454,000 after purchasing an additional 487,520 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,087,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALE stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $67.45.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

