Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 8,283 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 145.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 614,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 238,947 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average is $84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

