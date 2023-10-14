Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,778 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $1,831,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $3,218,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,042.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 219,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 199,868 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HZNP

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.