Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.53 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $238.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.47 and a 200-day moving average of $271.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.09.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

