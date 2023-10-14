Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 3,136 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.18% of Dynavax Technologies worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,377,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,247,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 65,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 19.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $26,342.55. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $26,342.55. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $21,585,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,652,288 shares of company stock valued at $23,845,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

