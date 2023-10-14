Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87. General Electric has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

