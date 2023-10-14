Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149,000 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 19.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.49. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.43 and a 52-week high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $244.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $503,921.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

