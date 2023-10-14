4,603 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000,000 after buying an additional 12,198,716 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,320 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after buying an additional 1,873,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.