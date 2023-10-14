Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $15.88 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 276,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of National Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in National Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $59.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

