Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Assurant worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Assurant by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 273.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $148.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $155.45.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,764.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $529,063.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,700 shares of company stock worth $1,535,113 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.20.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

