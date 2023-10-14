Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

