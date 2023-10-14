Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.43.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $742.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $754.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $750.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.61 and a twelve month high of $821.63.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

