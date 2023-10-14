Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 7,967 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,699 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $94.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $153.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.37.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

