Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

UNTY opened at $23.74 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 78.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 130,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. 47.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

