Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cactus were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cactus by 15.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 4.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,961,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,027,000 after purchasing an additional 87,938 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at $1,134,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 133.1% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Cactus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $99,911.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cactus news, Director John A. Odonnell sold 27,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,401,532.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,791 shares of company stock worth $16,614,715 over the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WHD opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.02. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.99 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Cactus

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.